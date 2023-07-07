Gethin Hagin, 31, of Station Road, St Clears, admitted drink driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 22.

He admitted that on June 4, 2023, he drove a Citroen C2 on Station Road, Whitland, when over the drink drive limit with a breath alcohol level of 72 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He was banned from driving for 36 months and made subject of a 12-month community order which includes 80 hours of unpaid work. He also had to pay £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Malcolm Vaughan, 66, of Parciau Bach Road, St Clears, admitted drink driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 29.

He admitted that on June 9, he drove a Mitsubishi L200 on Pentre Road, St Clears when he was over the drink drive limit with a breath alcohol level of 45 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £500 fine, £200 surcharge and £85 costs.

Aaron Desir, 38, of Drakes Way, Swindon, admitted two counts of drug driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 25.

Both charges were for the same date of November 28 when he was caught driving a BMW 420 on the A40 Robeston Wathen Bypass when over the drug drive limit.

The first charge was for 16 micrograms of cocaine in his blood and the second charge was for 353 micrograms of Benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £150 fine, £204 surcharge and £85 costs.