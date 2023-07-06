But this week Pembrokeshire vicar Sophie Whitmarsh is placing all her trust in the Almighty after discovering what she thinks is a tiny baby vole that was just hours old lying on her kitchen floor.

Initially, she thought it was something which her cat had brought in but on closer inspection, she realised that the tiny little creature was moving.

“It could only have been hours old as it was still wrapped up in its placenta,” explained Rev Whitmarsh.

“We left the placenta on, in case of infection, and in time it shrivelled up of its own accord.”

Baby Clarence, when he was just hours old (Image: Sophie Whitmarsh)

Sophie and her family then had to decide how to care for the tiny animal, which they’ve named Clarence.

“The first thing we did was make up a little bed in an old Chinese food takeaway with a soft blanket inside, and we placed the container on a teddy bear which we put into the microwave to warm. This way we can make sure that Clarence doesn’t get cold.”

Sophie then bought some kitten milk which she began feeding to baby Clarence through a tiny pipette.

“We’re feeding him every two hours, and naturally this includes throughout the night as well,” continued Sophie, who is the vicar of Llawhaden, Wiston and Walton East.

Like all newborn animals, little Clarence is unable to pass urine or faeces without stimulation from his mother.

“And so we started moving a cotton bud around his bottom and it’s worked. He’s now weeing and pooing on his own which is fantastic.

“Initially we didn’t think he was going to survive but he’s now well into his second day and he’s definitely growing. His little ears are becoming more pronounced but naturally his eyes are still closed.”

Clarence is currently measuring just 1.5cm in length.

“We’ve been trying to google as much information as we can on how to rear little orphan voles but, hardly surprisingly, there’s very little information out there.

“And as time is going on, we’re becoming more and more attached to the beautiful little thing.

"We’re starting to think about what to do when he’s matured. Obviously by then he’ll be domesticated and will find it very difficult to survive out in the wild.

"And the thought of him being caught by a cat or a bird after everything that he’s currently going through would be unbearable.

“There’s a lot of decision-making to be done over the next few days and weeks as little Clarence hopefully continues to get stronger, but there’s also a great deal of prayer going on in our household too.

"We just want baby Clarence to make it through.”