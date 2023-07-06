The mother of the girl “became concerned” that her daughter was in a relationship with an older man at the end of last year, the court heard.

“She heard the two of them on the phone together on a number of occasions saying they loved each other, and he sent her a Christmas card outlining how much he loved her,” prosecutor Robin Rouch said.

“She became more concerned about her appearance, wasn’t eating as much, and began swearing.”

Her mother found out that the man – Nathan Davies – was 22 years old. She set up a false Facebook account and messaged him telling him that the complainant was 14.

The following day – on December 27 – the complainant’s mum tried to call her but there was no answer.

After she was unable to contact her daughter again the next day, she reported her missing to the police, adding that she suspected her daughter was with Davies.

When officers attended his address, on Rhos Y Deri in Tumble, Davies “denied any knowledge” of the complainant, and he showed them his contacts list.

It later appeared that he had edited the name the complainant’s details were saved under.

However, officers saw a photo of the complainant on the phone, Mr Rouch said, recognising her from a picture her mum had provided.

“He then said he knew her brother and that’s why she had stayed last night,” Mr Rouch said.

Officers found two videos of the defendant and complainant kissing, in one of which he was topless.

Davies was arrested, and upon a further search of his phone, officers found pictures of him lying in bed with the 14-year-old.

“He knew she was under 16 but despite that let her stay in his house,” Mr Rouch said.

The court heard that Davies went on to breach his bail by going to see the complainant on March 3.

Kate Williams, in mitigation, said a psychological assessment showed Davies was mentally immature.

“He presents a lot more immature than his chronological age,” she said.

Davies had previously denied a charge of non-penetrative sexual activity with a child, as well as later denying a separate offence of penetrative sexual activity with a child between November and December last year.

However, he switched his plea on the first charge on the day of his trial.

Davies was made the subject of a two-year community order, as part of which he must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and an accredited programme.

Judge Catherine Richards imposed a five-year sexual harm prevention order on Davies, and he must register as a sex offended for five years.

The complainant was granted a three-year restraining order.

No evidence was offered for the offence of penetrative sexual activity with a child, to which Davies was found not guilty.