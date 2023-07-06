Police have now confirmed that the search has been called off for Duncan Lougee following his disappearance on June 18.

A fishing vessel spotted the yacht on Thursday, June 29 and Angle RNLI all-weather lifeboat was summoned to assist with the multi-agency search and recovery on the 110-mile round trip.

In the meantime an Irish coastguard helicopter, Rescue 117, had arrived on scene and a winchman was lowered onto the yacht. He was able to confirm that nobody was onboard.

Following the lifeboat’s arrival on scene, two crew members went onboard to inspect the vessel for any information that may have indicated the last known position of the casualty.

“At this point, R117 from Ireland left and was replaced by Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R924 from Newquay, Cornwall,” said an Angle RNLI lifeboat crew member.

“Due to the nature of the incident and the extent of the search area, a coastguard search plane, Rescue 51 had also been tasked and was now on scene closely followed by Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R187 from St Athan.

“With our crew members now onboard, new information was found indicating the last recorded position of the occupant.

“With the lifeboat out of VHF range, this information was passed to Rescue 51 for relay to Falmouth Coastguard and, following their discovery, all search assets were stood down as the new search area had shifted significantly south.”

Padstow Lifeboat proceed to tow the yacht back to Padstow harbour, with Angle Lifeboat crew passing a tow to the yacht to begin the journey south where the two lifeboats could rendezvous.

“After around an hour of towing, the Padstow Lifeboat arrived on scene and our crew members dropped the tow and assisted the crew of Padstow in attaching their tow to the vessel. Our crew were then recovered from the vessel and stood by for a short while until Padstow confirmed they had the tow rigged safely.”

Duncan Lougee was on his way to Baltimore in Ireland where he was expected to arrive on June 22 He was taking part in the single-handed Jester Challenge aboard his 25ft fibreglass folkboat ‘The Minke’.

He left Plymouth at around midday on June 18 and was expected to arrive in Baltimore, Ireland, on June 22 after sailing via the Isles of Scilly.

But there had been no contact with him since his day of departure.