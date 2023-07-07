They sit around in court waiting for their client to arrive, they say a few words to the magistrates in an attempt to reduce the sentence and then, once the sentence is delivered, they sit back to wait for their next client to arrive.

How wrong one’s assumptions can be.

The reality is that duty solicitors are facing one of the grimmest challenges in legal history as a result of falling numbers, poor pay and rising workloads.

And Dyfed-Powys Police was this week named as the force that is being hit the hardest.

“When I started practising back in the 1980s, there were 17 duty solicitors covering Pembrokeshire,” commented solicitor Michael Kelleher.

“Today there are just four. And in Ceredigion the situation is even worse with just three solicitors serving the entire county.”

The fundamental problem is pay. The government’s independent review of criminal legal aid in 2021 recommended a minimum pay increase of 15 per cent which aimed to reverse many years of freezes.

The new fixed fee means that a duty solicitor gets £235 every time they advise a client at a police station call-out.

But lawyers claim this is way out of kilter with the demands that are being placed upon them, which includes having to cover hundreds of miles to attend police stations and to being called out in the middle of the night or even on Christmas Day.

Michael Kelleher (Image: Welch and Co)

“Until the pay situation is addressed, there is very little chance of improvement,” continued Michael Kelleher.

“Firms just don’t want to take on crime because it doesn’t take in as much as other aspects of law so, as a result, students aren’t interested. And why should they be?

"The pay is so appalling, and the working conditions are so unsavoury that people just aren't interested.”

Dyfed-Powys has been named as the worst hit police force in the country, with the 34 duty solicitors recorded in 2023 expected to fall to 26 in the next five years.

For a population that has around 523,000 people, this is hardly enough to ensure sufficient access to justice.

But hand-in-hand with the decline, Dyfed-Powys Police is reporting a sharp increase in arrests with 4,545 made in 2021/2022. More than 700,000 additional cases are set to enter the criminal justice system nationally, with rising police officer numbers.

Duty solicitors are the backbone of the criminal justice system and are instrumental in ensuring that the wheels of justice turn in a fair manner.

Everyone accused of a crime is entitled to receive independent legal advice with the result that the Legal Aid system, funded by the government, pays for a bank of on-call duty solicitors who are organised around local police areas.

"If people don't have access to legal advice, then you are pretty much in a police state," said Katy Hanson, managing director of Welch and Co which has offices in Cardigan, Pembroke Dock and Aberystwyth.

And with such a large area to cover, Ms Hanson’s workload is intense.

Katy Hanson (Image: Welch and Co)

"To be able to help someone when they are at crisis point is quite a privileged position. As corny as it sounds, that is what motivates me," she said.

"These people are no doubt frightened about what's going to happen to them. They don't know what the options are for the court and they don't know whether they're going to prison.

“But then if a solicitor is not available, then that court may adjourn the case to another day. And that could result in someone being kept in custody."

Meanwhile the Law society is calling on the government to take urgent action to increase the fees.

“Across the country, duty solicitors are working day and night providing legal advice at the crucial earliest stage of cases at police stations, ensuring access to justice for all. But there simply aren’t enough defence solicitors available because the work is not financially viable,” said Law Society president, Lubna Shuja.

“This is creating a perfect storm in criminal justice that will affect victims of crime, witnesses and society as a whole.

“We are calling on Police and Crime Commissioners to urgently raise this issue with the government as it needs to take urgent action now to stop this decline, by increasing the fees paid to those doing criminal legal aid work – as its own independent review recommended."

The Law Society is encouraging its members to write to their local MP to call on them to take action to prevent the collapse of our criminal justice system.