To honour, celebrate and commemorate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, greetings have been sent to the town by the Gild of Freemen of Pembroke.

At a special event at the town hall on June 28, attended by town councillors and Gild members, the greetings were declared by Ian Jones, clerk to the Gild.

The framed and mounted scroll was presented by Master of the Gild, Cllr Dennis Evans to the Mayor’s Chaplain, Pastor Rob James, as a representative of the people of Pembroke.

Pastor Rob then handed the scroll to the mayor of Pembroke, Cllr Aden Brinn - who is also Deputy Master of the Gild - for future safe keeping.

By courtesy of the mayor, the event concluded with a short reception in the Mayor’s Parlour.

With the kind co-operation of the town council, the scroll will be on permanent display at Pembroke Town Hall.

Dennis Evans Master of the Gild of Freemen of Pembroke presents the scroll to Pastor Rob James, Mayor’s Chaplain. The full text of the scroll can be read below. (Image: Pembroke Town Council)

The full text of the scroll reads:

"FROM the Freemen and Burgesses being Members of the Gild of Freemen of Pembroke, TO the people of Pembroke, GREETINGS.

Whereas Freemen and Burgesses have, since time long past, been privileged by tradition and custom to make their individual, collective, varied and valid contributions to the wellbeing and life of this Ancient and Historical Town and Borough, itself founded by Royal Charters granted down the years by several generous Sovereigns, we are mindful of the Particular Importance of this auspicious year wherein did take place the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the Sixth Day of May in the Year of Our Lord Two Thousand and Twenty Three. "Wherefore to honour, celebrate and commemorate that said Coronation, together with acknowledging and giving thanks for the long and proud history of this town, we do by these presents humbly and sincerely extend, express and convey our genuine, magnanimous and heartfelt felicitations to all the people of Pembroke in the belief, hope and trust that they will by their lives and efforts continue to joyfully and willingly preserve and enhance the history, culture, property, commerce, wellbeing and good name of this ancient town, as did our forebears before us."

The text is followed by the names of the Master, Deputy Master and Gild members.