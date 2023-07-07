Two cats have already died as a result of poisoning, while many others have required veterinary assistance.

Dyfed-Powys Police has been made aware of the situation and it is understood that they have commenced investigations into the suspected poisonings.

The deliberate poisoning of cats can constitute a criminal offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, with the maximum penalty for anyone being found guilty of up to six months in custody and a fine of up to £20,000 fine.

“Because it appears that the anti-freeze is being put down deliberately, we’re urging anyone who suspects their cat may have consumed it to take them to their vet as soon as possible,” said a spokesperson for All Pets Vet Care in Milford Haven.

“The animals start displaying their first symptoms around 30 minutes after ingesting the poison, but sometimes cat owners are unsure of whether to act promptly in case their symptoms are being caused by something else.

"But having seen several cases which have all come from the same area, we urge people to act promptly. Please don’t think you’re bugging your vet – just make sure your cat gets looked at as soon as possible.”

The first symptoms include vomiting and excessive sleeping which is contrary to the cat’s habitual pattern. They may also have difficulty in breathing, followed by extreme wobbliness and finally, seizures and fitting.

“Sadly by the time it reaches the final stage, kidney failure has set in so it’s invariably too late to save the animal,” added the veterinary spokesperson.

All the vets in and around Milford Haven have been made aware of the issue and are urging cat owners to be extra vigilant.

Cats are attracted to antifreeze as a result of its sweetness, caused by the chemical ethylene glycol. Even a relatively small amount can prove lethal, with one teaspoon (1.4ml) being enough to kill a cat.

It also acts very quickly - in many cases, your pet can die within 24 hours and if you are not treating it within a few hours of ingestion, there is a serious chance of permanent kidney damage, usually fatal.