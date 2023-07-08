NOSTALGIA allows us to remember the ‘good old days’ and is usually brought on by old photos, videos, stories or even just discussions.
Many things change over the years, with the younger generations at times unaware of what their home looked like in previous times.
This week, we delve into the Western Telegraph archive and our nostalgia group for old pictures of the Milford Haven area.
The images include local cinemas, the fish market, the former Royal Navy HQ, beaches and ships coming into dock.
Do you remember any of these and how the places may have changed?
If you have any old pictures, memories or stories from the Pembrokeshire area to share or want to relive old memories, join our nostalgia group by searching Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.
