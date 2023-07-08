Many things change over the years, with the younger generations at times unaware of what their home looked like in previous times.

This week, we delve into the Western Telegraph archive and our nostalgia group for old pictures of the Milford Haven area.

The images include local cinemas, the fish market, the former Royal Navy HQ, beaches and ships coming into dock.

Milford Haven in 1953. Picture: Fred Baker via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

The Warrior being pulled into dock in Milford Haven around 1974. Picture: Terry Davies via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

The Empire Cinema in Milford Haven. Picture: S Thomas

Murray Crescent House in 1983. In the First World War, it was the Royal Navy's Milford Haven HQ. Picture: Carsley Collection

An old picture of The Beach, Milford Haven

Milford Haven Fish Market in the 1950s.

Do you remember any of these and how the places may have changed?

