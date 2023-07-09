Margaret Bevan contacted me to say that Bill Jones had omitted the name of another brother -Charles Orchard - her father who, sadly, was lost on the Gordon Richards in 1938. Unfortunately, she had no additional information regarding William Orchard's early trawling days.

A few weeks ago, I touched on the subject of the lack of "characters" to be found in and around Milford nowadays, a belief, I understand, shared by many, particularly those in my age group.

I'm sure that it must be the same everywhere, but I've been reminded that such thoughts were highlighted in one of my early "Giggles" charity books by the late Jackie Adams (nee Buck), who was then the proprietor of the Lady Hamilton shop in Hamilton Terrace.

The popular Jackie gave it the title "Girl Talk" and here's some of what she recalled: "There was Wally's Chip Shop in Pill. Wally was a small man, and he always seemed to be suffering from a cold. His chips were always greasy, and I can see him now, standing over the frying pan, with a fag in his mouth.

Every time I would run down to buy a threepenny bag, just as I got to the door, Wally would be blowing his nose!

The Empire Cinema (Image: Jeff Dunn)

Saturday morning, and the girls would meet at Segadelli's for a Coke and a chat. Mrs. Segadelli always greeted us with a scowl. I don't think I ever saw her smile in all the time I went there. She was never amused.

Whenever we got carried away singing and tapping our feet to the music on the juke box, all we got was a "NO STAMPING FEET" in her Italian accent.

We'd move on to our next stop. Jack's Coffee Bar.

Jack always had the latest records on his juke box, and as you walked in through the door, he'd always expect you to order a Coke. If you asked him for a frothy coffee then, he too, was not amused.

Another prominent name in those days was Dolf, the doorman at the Empire Cinema. If you met him down street and you had a date arranged for the following Saturday, you would always ask him to "book" you two seats in the back row. Then, if you saw Dolf the next day, he would always remember to say: "You left your knickers on the back seat last night!" He'd sound so serious when he said it and I never knew whether he'd found knickers or not!

There were many "personality" shop keepers in the town at that time, including Hugh Symmons, the chemist, who was renowned for his check jacket, plus fours and deer stalker. Then there was Ike Williams, where you bought your bacon.

Other things I remember for different reasons are the Snug in the Whetham, Robin Hood's Bank, the Swing and Mr Jones the Gypsy."

Sadly, Jackie eventually lost her brave battle against cancer, but her "joir de vive" as reflected in her Milford recollections, will be remembered for ever.

And here are pics of two of her favourite places.

The Sir Charles Whetham (Image: Jeff Dunn)

Another shopkeeper/character who will always be remembered is the late Frank Todaro.

It was almost a daily ritual for my dad and I to bump into the genial Frank walking down Charles Street and spend some time "putting the world to rights." They'd known each other since the late 1950's, which was when Frank first arrived in Milford to work on the Esso Refinery construction site to work as a Boilermaker's Mate. My dad was there working as a pipefitter, and they became good friends. It was on that site that Frank, to earn a few extra bob, began cutting his workmates' hair (including my dad) during lunchbreaks.

The first Todaro barber shop was at 102 Charles Street (previously Farrow's the Bakers), and it was in 1967 that Frank decided to introduce ladies hairdressing into the business, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Over the years Frank became a regular supporter of all my charity fundraising, and was often one of the first in line at my book-signings. He once confided in me that he thought his own "life story" would make a good book, and I agreed, offering to help in some way, but sadly, his time came before anything could be done about it.

Frank Todaro (Image: Jeff Dunn)

Here's a pic from Frank's early, on-site, short back and sides, days.

That's about it for this week, just time for another of those "pearls of wisdom,” this one comes from William Phelps: "The belief that youth is the happiest time of life is founded on a fallacy.

The happiest person is the person who thinks the most interesting thoughts, and we grow happier as we grow older."

Take care, please stay safe.