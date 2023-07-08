To place any family notices click here.

Glyn Jones (Ludchurch)

The death occurred suddenly at home on Tuesday, June 27 of Glyn Jones, aged 59 years of New House Farm, Ludchurch. Glyn will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. He touched the lives and hearts of many people.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, July 17 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. It is the wish of the family that blue or navy clothing is worn to the funeral service. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu, if so desired, for The Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk.

David Davies (Princes Gate)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Thursday, June 22 of David Davies affectionately known as 'Dai' aged 67 years of Princes Gate. A well-respected building contractor in the locality, David was a devoted husband to Shirley, loving dad of Jackie, Louise and Marie, cherished 'Bumpa.' A much-loved father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

The funeral service took place on Thursday, July 6 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.45pm. There were family flowers only with donations in lieu, if so desired, for The Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk.

Doris Elizabeth Secrett (Croesgoch)

Suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday, June 20 at Bronglais Hospital, Doris of Croesgoch. Beloved wife of Andrew, loving mother of Paul, Robert and Emma, a much-loved grandmother and great grandmother.

Funeral service on Wednesday, July 12 at St Mary Magdalene Church, Wiston at 10.30am followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'British Heart Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Grace Elizabeth Griffiths (Trefin)

Grace Elizabeth Griffiths, wife of the late Aneurin Griffiths of Penparc, Trefin, devoted mother of Dewi and Alwyn passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 28 after a long battle with dementia.

Bu farw Grace Elizabeth Griffiths, gwraig y diweddar Aneurin Griffiths o Benparc, Trefin, a mam addfwyn Dewi ac Alwyn, yn dawel yn ei chwsg ar fore Mercher 28 Mehefin.

Her funeral was held at the W. G. Mathias Chapel of Rest, New Street, St Davids on Thursday, July 6 at 2pm followed by internment at Tretio. There were family flowers only with donations to Dementia UK c/o Bernard Mathias, Funeral Director, 64 New Street, St. Davids.

Bydd ei hangladd ar ddydd Iau 6 Gorffennaf am 2pm yn y Capel Gorffwys yn New Street, Tyddewi, cyn symud i'r fynwent yn Tretio. Blodau'r teulu yn unig, gyda unrhyw rhoddion i Dementia UK dan ofal Bernard Mathias, Trefnwr Angladdau, 64 Stryd Newydd, Tyddewi.

Christina Morris (Dinas Cross)

Surrounded by family, Christina Morris of Maesyffynnon, Dinas Cross, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 25 at Withybush Hospital. Cherished wife of Roy, loving mother of Debbie, Richard, Daniel and Lorna, devoted nanny, great grandmother and a much-loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and great aunty.

Funeral service on Friday, July 21 at 10am at Holy Name Church, Fishguard. A burial will follow at St Mary's cemetery Fishguard. All are invited to join us at both the service and the burial. Flowers are welcome and should be directed to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.

Betty John (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully on Sunday, June 25 at Woodfield Care Home, Narberth of Eva Elizabeth May John, affectionately known as 'Betty,' formerly of Kingsbridge Cottages, Pembroke. Beloved wife of the late Llew. Dearly loved mum to Tina and Michelle. Mother-in-law to Owen and Julian. Cherished nan to Wayne, Kevin, Carly, Samantha, Thomas and William and great nan to Alfie, Harri and Jac.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, July 10 at St. Marys Church, Pembroke at 11am followed by interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Pembroke There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired for Dementia UK c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Susan “Sue” Cecilia Williams (Hook)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Saturday, June 17, Susan Cecilia “Sue” Williams of Hook aged 71 years. Beloved partner of Jim, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Emma and Iain, Natasha and Ryan, Ben and Kelly, adored grandma of Seren, Evie, Tom, Freya, Samuel, Joseph and Summer.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, July 12, 11.30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o Natasha Williams, Carew Farm, Bosherston, Pembroke, SA71 5DS or tributefunds.macmillan.org.uk/in-memory/ Sue-Williams Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Philip Malcolm Thomas

Philip Malcolm Thomas, known as Malcolm, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 6 at Torestin Care Home. Beloved brother of Norma, Shirley and Paul and the late Clive and Kaye.

The funeral service will take place at 3pm on Wednesday, July 19 at Roy Folland & Son Chapel of Rest, 27-29 Cartlett, Haverfordwest, SA61 2LH. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, can be made to the RNLI. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Leslie Watkins (Cresselly)

The death occurred on Thursday, June 22 at Withybush Hospital of Leslie Hugh Watkins aged 79 years of Whitehill, Cresselly formerly of Manorbier. Les will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, July 11 at Bethel Baptist Chapel, Loveston at 11am followed by interment in the chapel cemetery. Formal dress is optional. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu, if so desired, for Cancer Research UK c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk.

Marie Howard (Dinas Cross)

Suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday, June 27 at Withybush Hospital, Marie of Dinas Cross. Beloved wife of John, loving mother of Fiona, Sean and Karen, a much-loved grandmother and great grandmother and a dear sister of Peter and Gregory.

Funeral mass was held on Thursday, July 6 at The Church of The Holy Name, Fishguard at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 3.15pm. There were family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to 'Macmillan Cancer Support' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Eirwen Howells (Haverfordwest)

Beloved wife and mother, passed away on Friday, June 30 at Park House Court Nursing Home, Tenby. Eirwen, known by many through her work with husband Keith Howells at their former Dental Practice at Winch Lane, Haverfordwest. Eirwen is survived by her husband Keith, and her children Alyson, Ceri, Tim and Joanne, and her grandchildren Gemma and Lee.

The funeral service will be private. Tributes and donations to the Alzheimer's Society may be made by visiting :https://eirwenhowells.muchloved.com/ Further enquiries to Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd.

Nick Thornton (Llawhaden)

Nick Thornton of Beech Tree, Llawhaden, sadly passed away suddenly but peacefully on Monday, June 19, aged 70 years whilst in Spain. Much-loved husband of Angie and father of Daniel and Claire, stepfather to Lee his wife Emma and loving grampie to Bethany, Zac and Freya. Nick will be greatly missed by all his family and friends both the UK and Spain.

A celebration of Nick's life will take place on Tuesday, July 18 at 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. For those unable to attend please log into the following link to view the service: www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view Webcast Login PIN: 525-1901 Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent direct to The Wales Air Ambulance via: www.walesairambulance.com/donatewaa All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral