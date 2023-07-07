Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage in Tenby after a vehicle parked on Greenhill Avenue had damage caused to its rear back window.
The incident occurred at around 11pm on Saturday July 1.
A police spokesman said: "There were two people seen in the area at the time of this incident and they appeared to be having an argument."
It has not been confirmed if these people are thought to be responsible for the damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.
