The painting has taken its inspiration from the much-loved book ‘The Lost Words’ which was beautifully illustrated by Pembrokeshire artist Jackie Morris.

The mural was masterminded by the Springboard Project which has worked closely with families in the Neyland area over the last year to design and create the mural, led by talented tutors, Rosella Phillips and Paul Webb, and supported by Shelley Holmes and Fran Evans.

Headteacher, Clare Hewitt said: “Our families have had a wonderful time working with Springboard as well as all the visiting artists to create this absolute masterpiece based on The Lost Words.

“It looks absolutely stunning on our playground wall and the children are so proud of their work. It’s now a real talking point with all and is such a unique piece of artwork. We feel so privileged to have had the opportunity to work with all the professionals involved.”

The detailing in Neyland Community School's new mural is amazing (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

As a thank you to everyone in involved in the project, a trip was organised by Springboard to take the families to see Jackie Morris’ The Lost Words Exhibition at Oriel y Parc, St David's.

Springboard Coordinator, Laura Phillips said: “I am thrilled that Jackie Morris’ work has inspired everyone to find the artist that is within us all.”

She added: “Providing families with opportunities like this to do creative and ambitious projects is one of Springboard’s key goals. Neyland families have excelled themselves yet again.”

Springboard is a Learning Pembrokeshire project which runs a wide range of fun, free and exciting courses for adults and families in targeted areas.