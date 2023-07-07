The disappointing turn-out resulted in a total of 155 votes for Angela Thomas and 123 votes for James Owen.

“It’s a great honour to have been elected onto Neyland Town Council and I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who turned out to support me,” Cllr Thomas told the Western Telegraph.

“My sole purpose for joining is to do all I can to help the people of Neyland, particularly the youngsters, but also the community as a whole.”

Angela Thomas is a Neyland girl through-and-through having been born and raised in Frederick Street. She now resides in Charles Street.

She began playing for Neyland Cricket Club when she was eight years old and continued playing for her team right up until her late 30s.

“Having lived here all my life, I just want to do as much as I can to give something back to the town and also to the people who live here,” she added. “It’s going to be such an honour to work with them in every way that I can.”