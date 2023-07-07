The community struck Gold in the Large Village category of the contest in 2021, and volunteers have been working hard to ensure that Saundersfoot looks in blooming good floral shape for 2023.

Wales in Bloom judges John Wood and were welcomed to the village on Thursday July 6 and were ‘very impressed’, said Saundersfoot in Bloom's honorary secretary, Rosemary Hayes.

Amongst the floral highlights they viewed were the Sensory Garden, a project driven forward by Saundersfoot Community Council, and which is ‘a jewel in our crown’, said Rosemary.

There are also more than 60 containers are in bloom throughout the village, all planted by a volunteer team led by Debbie Ludlow.

The village's entry to Wales in Bloom was compiled by Julie Davies.

“They have all done an excellent job,” added Rosemary.

“We’re very hopeful for a good result in the competition.”

Saundersfoot Community Council chairman, Martyn Williams and Saundersfoot in Bloom's Julie Davies and Rosemary Hayes are pictured with Wales in Bloom judges John Woods and Ian Burnett. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The Wales in Bloom results will be announced in September.

The Saundersfoot in Bloom garden contest will be judged on July 19, and entry forms are now available in the village library.

St Issell’s Church will once again be the venue for the annual Flower Festivsl, which this year takes place from Tuesday August 8 to Saturday August 12.