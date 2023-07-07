July 13’s meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council will hear a submitted question by Wiston county councillor David Howlett: “In the last few weeks, the Welsh media has highlighted the fact that over 5,000 incidents of violence against staff in schools were recorded by local authorities in Wales between 2018 and 2022.

“However, Pembrokeshire County Council was one of three authorities in Wales that said they did not hold this information and individual schools should be contacted for this information – (PCC Freedom of Information Request 12927 dated 24/1/23).

“I am extremely surprised that this information is not seemingly monitored given the importance of the well-being of school staff.”

Cllr Howlett will also ask: “I would be grateful if the Cabinet Member could advise of the reasons why this information is not collated and monitored on a county-wide basis, and gives an assurance that in future this information will be collected and monitored.”