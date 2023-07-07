Christopher Fitzpatrick drove up to Andrew Edwards’ property in Prendergast, Haverfordwest on the morning of January 9.

He wound down his car window and told the victim ‘You’re a dead man walking, so I’m going to kill you’.

“Mr Edwards was previously in a relationship with a woman the defendant was with,” Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“He said ‘You’ve been sh***ing her behind my back…she’s told me everything’.

“The victim felt he was going to be assaulted so he contacted 999.”

Ms Rivers went on to say that Mr Edwards then heard the defendant moving around outside his property.

“There was a loud cracking noise and when the police arrived, they checked the victim’s vehicle and saw that the passenger wing mirror had been snapped off and was being held on by the wiring," he said.

The cost of repairing the Mercedes mirror amounted to £567.

Christopher Fitzpatrick, 44, of Glenfields Road, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to a charge of damaging the vehicle.

He was legally represented by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“This was largely due to frustration after the breakup of a long relationship,” he said.

“It was a spur of the moment thing and was an over-reaction.”

Mr Kelleher said that his client, a father-of-two, is employed as an offshore worker.

Fitzpatrick was ordered to pay £567 compensation for the damage that had been caused to the Mercedes car.

He was also fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.