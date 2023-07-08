Pembrokeshire County council’s full council, meeting on July 13, will consider a notice of motion by St Florence and St Mary Out Liberty councillor Rhys Jordan, entitled 'Reinstating a fully working school kitchen and catering team at Ysgol Hafan Y Mor'.

In his notice of motion, Cllr Jordan will ask four points.

“A fully functioning kitchen be reinstated within Ysgol Hafan Y Mor, fully equipped to provide warm, balanced meals to our students daily.

“A dedicated catering team be appointed, who would not only prepare these meals but also ensure they adhere to the highest standards of nutrition and hygiene.

“An immediate audit be conducted to identify the resources required for reinstating the kitchen and appointing the catering team.

“In the interim, steps be taken to ensure meals arriving from Tenby VC School are delivered hot, meeting all required food safety standards.”

In the pre-submitted notice, Cllr Jordan added: “This proposed motion is not just about food. It is about ensuring the overall well-being of our students.

"A nutritious, warm meal can make a significant difference in their school experience, engagement, and learning outcomes.”