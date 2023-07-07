Susy Soravia, who was born in Cardigan, was honoured on June 17 at the awards which took place at Epsom Downs Racecourse.

Susy was given the Para Athlete of the Year/Karate Disability Inclusive Award.

“I am so honoured to accept this award,” said Susy. “I really appreciate this recognition and this goes to show deaf people can do anything. Thank you so much.”

It is yet more recognition for the athlete and coach, after winning the Community Coach of the Year Award in Llanelli in February this year, and celebrating 35 years working with Dyfed-Powys Police.

Susy is a 5th Dan karate instructor. She has been profoundly deaf since birth and lip reads.

She went to Glanrhyd Primary School and Preseli Comprehensive School in Crymych, being involved in swimming and athletics and winning various competitions.

In 1989, Susy began karate and previously taught at clubs in Pembroke, Narberth, Crymych, Carmarthen, Peniel and Llandybie alongside Sensei Barbara and the late Keith Mumberson.

She trained and graded with the late Sensei Peter Spanton who was a 9th Dan.

Susy is currently a karate instructor for clubs at Penygroes Memorial Hall and Pensioners Hall, Ammanford and gained her 5th Dan grade on November 12, 2019, under Sensei Junior Leverve.

As well as being 5th Dan, Susy is a Level 11 coach, first aider, CRB checked, has passed a child protection course and is an instructor for the deaf, having provided specialist assistance at the Welsh Sports Festival in Cardiff.

On March 10, 2014, Susy qualified as a Welsh judge, becoming the first deaf judge in Wales to preside over a hearing competition. She is also a UKCC qualified coach for disabled/deaf.

In her karate career, she fought Kumite at national and international levels, winning 22 gold, five silver and 10 bronze medals.

She has also won a range of titles including Brighton Kata Champion, twice Welsh Champion, five-times Higashi Champion, Wales v Ireland Champion, twice North Wales Champion, three-times Bushi Kai Champion, twice-gold Disabled Karate Ikkaido Festival, second place in the British Wado Ryu Cup and many more.

She has also represented Wales and British squads and has trained with Olympic silver medallist Stanislav Horuna, as well as the likes of Luca Valdesi and Ian Abernethy.

Susy is currently training in courses with Sensei Steve Bell and Sue Skinner-Spanton who are both 7th Dan and the Chief Instructor of Higashi Karate Kai.