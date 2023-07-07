Pembrokeshire County Council’s full council, meeting on July 13, will hear a question by Kilgetty and Begelly county councillor – and leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats group on the council – Alistair Cameron.

In his submitted question, Cllr Cameron will say: “A number of new developments have been granted planning permission in the Kilgetty and Begelly area which place added pressure on our health and social care services including Saundersfoot Medical Centre and Kilgetty Surgery.

“This is an issue throughout Pembrokeshire.”

He will ask: “Could the relevant Cabinet Member advise how Section 106 Planning Gain Money (which is required as part of a planning consent) is used to provide extra resources for our hard-pressed health and social care services?”

Section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 allows a local planning authority to enter into a legally-binding agreement or planning obligation with a landowner as part of the granting of planning permission.

It often takes the form of a financial contribution which may be used to develop community facilities.