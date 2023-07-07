The procession begins at the Rose and Willow at 1pm, and all floats are asked to register outside the front of the pub by 12.45.

Viva las Vegas! (Image: Western Telegraph)

Categories include the best street, the best pub, the best club or organisation and the best walkers. This year there will also be a prize for the best decorated street.

The carnival will be offically opened by county councillor Simon Hancock and will then proceed along Kensington Road and down the High Street before turning into Riverside Avenue and proceeding down to the promenade.

It will then move along the main road, past the Brunel Quay car park, and onwards into the main street and across to the Neyland Community Hub.

Fly me to the moon! (Image: Western Telegraph)

Taking pride of place in this year’s procession will be the King and Queen of Neyland, namely Mr and Mrs Mayhew, not forgetting the prince, Master Noah O’Brien and his attendant Ethan Hatch and the princess, Miss Grace Stone and her attendant, Isla Spicer.

Entry onto the carnival field is £2 for adults while children are free. Only guide dogs and assistance dogs are permitted onto the field.

The carnival procession is expected to arrive at the Hub at around 2pm with entertainment from a local dance group at 2.30pm and local singer ‘Ebeneezer’.

Entry to the field is by cash only, while the Hub operates a card only payment system.