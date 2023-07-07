Darren Connolly, 39, of Nantucket Avenue, was due to stand trial next week over the incident in Haverfordwest on January 22.

Connolly is accused of biting the face of a man in his seventies during the alleged attack.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of wounding with intent, claiming it was in self-defence.

He appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday and admitted an alternative offence of unlawful wounding.

The judge, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey, asked for a pre-sentence report, and ordered that Connolly is sentenced in the week beginning August 14.

The court previously heard that Connolly was homeless at the time of the attack, and had befriended the “vulnerable” victim so he “could use his money and to gain accommodation”.