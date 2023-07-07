The Ombudsman, Michelle Morris, found that former Powys County Councillor Timothy Van-Rees had ‘relied on his position’ as a member of the authority when he wrote to the complainant to tell them to remove a gate which he said posed a fire risk.

The Ombudsman’s conclusion from evidence provided was that Cllr Van-Rees had no authority to determine whether the gate posed a fire risk as that was down to the fire service not the authority or its members.

The Ombudsman concluded that he had used his position as a member of the authority improperly which allowed his clients an advantage in a private civil dispute.

Cllr Van-Rees’ tone during correspondence with the complainant was found to be 'inappropriate'.

It was highlighted that he made a number of comments about the complainant’s mental health, which was considered disrespectful and discriminatory by the Ombudsman.

At the time of the hearing, the councillor was no longer a member of the authority.

After the Ombudsman referred a report to the authority and its standards committee, stating that he had breached paragraphs 4(a), 4(b), 6(1)(a) and 7(a) of the code of conduct, the standards committee decided to censure him.

The decision and report can be viewed at https://www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/service-news/posts/2023/july/mid-and-west-wales-fire-and-rescue-authority-standards-committee-decision-notice/