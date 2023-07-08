TWO drivers were recently in court for speeding on Pembrokeshire roads.
Jeffrey Grove, 56, of Harries Lane, Llanelli, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 30.
He was caught on December 13 doing 39mph in a Nissan MPV on the A487 Newport, Pembrokeshire where the limit is 30mph.
He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £40 fine, £16 surcharge and £90 costs.
Christopher Paul Weatherall, 49, of Military Road, Pennar, Pembroke Dock, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 30.
He was caught on December 14 doing 49mph in a Volkswagen Touran on the A477 Milton, Pembroke, where the limit is 40mph.
He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £66 fine, £26 surcharge and £90 costs.
