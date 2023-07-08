Jeffrey Grove, 56, of Harries Lane, Llanelli, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 30.

He was caught on December 13 doing 39mph in a Nissan MPV on the A487 Newport, Pembrokeshire where the limit is 30mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £40 fine, £16 surcharge and £90 costs.

Christopher Paul Weatherall, 49, of Military Road, Pennar, Pembroke Dock, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 30.

He was caught on December 14 doing 49mph in a Volkswagen Touran on the A477 Milton, Pembroke, where the limit is 40mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £66 fine, £26 surcharge and £90 costs.