Archie Hughes, 20, who plays for the Scarlets, retains his position as the starting number 9 for the crunch clash against Georgia today – Sunday, July 9.

There are three changes to the side which lost to France earlier this week in the final group game.

Llien Morgan comes in on the wing to replace Harri Houston, who moves to fullback after Cameron Winnett was ruled out.

Joe Westwood gets his first start of the campaign and Lewis Lloyd replaces Sam Scarfe at hooker.

Wales U20 will need to beat Georgia U20 in the match if they are to have a hope of finishing in the top 5 of the tournament.

The winner of the game will go on to play the winner of Australia U20 v New Zealand U20 to determine who will finish fifth.

Head coach Mark Jones said: “We’re in that knock-out scenario now we’re going to be fighting for that fifth ranking opportunity.

“We want to give ourselves the best chance of fighting for that fifth and sixth spot final and we feel the selection keeps some cohesion within the group whilst freshening it up in a few positions as well.

“I’m always confident with this group of boys because I know they have got potential but sometimes it’s about how well you execute doing what you are trying to do.

"It’s going to be a battle of style for sure. The weather is due to be ok although it’s going to be a bit damp over the next couple of days so that could play a part.

“We’ll find out from our boys how passionate they are around how they want to give themselves a shot at finishing fifth – that’s the key for us.

"We’ve won one game, put in some decent performances in blocks but we are still waiting for that performance that we can look back on and say, ‘wow we got pretty much 80 to 90 per cent of that game nailed. We’re hoping all the time that this is the one.”

Wales U20 will face Georgia U20 on Sunday, July 9 at Paarl Gymnasium in South Africa. Kick off is 3pm (UK time) and broadcast on S4C.

Wales U20 team: 15 Harri Houston, 14 Tom Florence, 13 Louie Hennessey, 12 Joe Westwood, 11 Llien Morgan, 10 Dan Edwards, 9 Archie Hughes, 1 Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths, 2 Lewis Lloyd, 3 Kian Hire, 4 Liam Edwards, 5 Jonny Green, 6 Ryan Woodman (captain), 7 Seb Driscoll, 8 Morgan Morse.

Replacements: 16 Lewis Morgan, 17 Josh Morse, 18 Louis Fletcher, 19 Mackenzie Martin, 20 Lucas De La Rua, 21 Bryn Bradley, 22 Harri Wilde, 23 Harri Williams.