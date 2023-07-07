Naemat Lawa Esmael, 51, died in hospital after a house fire on Gonhill in West Cross, Swansea, while his three-year-old son Muhammad Esmael died at the scene.

South Wales Police said a 13-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman were also treated for smoke inhalation.

At a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing on Friday, Judge Paul Thomas gave the order that the money seized from a drug dealer should be given to the charity Child Bereavement UK following the recent tragedy.

Oliver Skeate, of Nun Street in St Davids, pleaded guilty to possessing Class A drugs and acquiring criminal property in 2021, but was acquitted of supplying cocaine and possessing cocaine with intent to supply following a trial on July 29 last year.

It was agreed that Skeate, 33, had benefitted from his offending to the sum of £10,060.

However, he only had £200 available in his bank account which could be seized.

The money seized in Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings is usually split between the involved agencies – including the police – and invested in the combatting further crime.

“I propose to make an order that the money be paid to Child Bereavement UK,” Judge Thomas said.

“A member of the local community has had a tragic loss of a child. It seems to me that would be a better use of the money.”

Skeate must also pay a £140 surcharge.

Skeate’s co-defendant, 36-year-old Fraser Cuberhives, of Sycamore Street in Newcastle Emlyn, was last month ordered to pay back £2,749.

Swansea Crown Court heard that he had made £380,298 from his offending. He was convicted of concealing criminal property and supplying cocaine following a trial on July 29 last year.