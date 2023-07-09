Jesse Nicholson was released on Friday, June 9 after he was handed a eight-month sentence, suspended for 18 months at Swansea Crown Court for breaching a restraining order and assaulting two special constables.

But at around 10am the following Monday, Nicholson went in to the Sainsbury’s store on Upper Park Road, which he was banned from, and picked up a bottle of gin.

When asked to put the bottle back and leave, Nicholson said ‘I don’t care, I’m having it’ and walked out the store, the prosecution said.

The court heard that police were called that day following a report of a drunk man hiding in a bush and shouting and swearing in Tenby town centre.

Officers attended Nicholson’s address and he was “clearly intoxicated”, and a bottle of gin matching the one stolen from Sainsburys was also there. Nicholson admitted the shouting was him.

The defendant, 44, of Queensfield in Tenby, pleaded guilty to the offences.

Hannah George, in mitigation, said: “When he was released, he spent a significant amount of time in custody waiting to be released and concerned about his belongings which were still in prison. This caused him anxiety.

“His travel back to Tenby from Swansea also caused him anxiety due to his conditions, which led to him using alcohol.”

The court previously heard that Nicholson suffers with his mental health and had suffered a brain injury in the past following an accident at work.

Ms George said the defendant “now recognises he needs a pre-release plan” so that he does not fall back in to his alcoholism after his release.

Judge Catherine Richards said: “It’s utterly depressing that you are back in prison and I am sure you feel the same.

“You clearly need professional help.”

Judge Richards activated Nicholson’s suspended sentence, and sentenced him to an additional one month for the theft.

A hearing will be held on August 25 over whether Nicholson will be made the subject of a criminal behaviour order.