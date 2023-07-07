On Thursday, July 7, a loose horse was seen running through Essex Road at around 7am. There were reports that a police vehicle was also in the vicinity attempting to trace the animal.

Five hours later, at midday, a resident of Essex Road received a text from a member of the public stating that a horse, believed to be the same one, was in a their garden. The resident was also told that police officers were attempting to catch it.

“I don’t know how long it took to catch the poor thing, but I guess they succeeded because by the time I got home, there wasn’t a horse nor a police officer in sight,” commented the residents.

However there were further reports from Pembroke Dock residents that a loose horse was seen in Laws Street, Pembroke Dock, later the same day.

The following day, Friday, July 7, ponies which had been seen grazing on Barrick Hill appeared to have broken their tether and were once again roaming the streets.

“It’s quite distressing to see these horses being allowed to break free and roam,” commented one of the concerned residents.

“We can’t help feeling sorry for them and we’re naturally concerned that they’re receiving the care they deserve.”

Horses are allowed to be kept loose in fields that are crossed by public rights of way, as long as they are not known to be dangerous.

However their owners can be prosecuted if they keep any potentially dangerous animal, including horses, on land that is crossed by a public right of way.

Horses are sometimes allowed to ‘fly graze’ on land without the landowner’s permission. This includes those who originally had permission to graze their horse there at first, but the agreement with the landowner has since come to an end.

Any horses that are seen roaming the streets without being controlled by their respective owners should be reported to Pembrokeshire County Council.

Dyfed-Powys Police has been asked to comment on the number of incidents of loose horses that have recently been reported in Pembroke Dock.