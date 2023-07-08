The Language Charter Gold Award is given to schools that demonstrate outstanding efforts in promoting the Welsh language across all aspects of school life and also in the community around them.

The award also recognises how Llanychllwydog School has promoted Welshness by instilling a deep sense of cultural pride amongst its pupils as they are encouraged to celebrate Welsh traditions and foster the enjoyment of Welsh as a living and thriving language.

The news has meant a great deal to the staff and pupils who have endeavoured to make their use of the Welsh language a part of everyday life in the classroom but also across the broader community.

“This achievement is a real testament to the tireless efforts that our dedicated team of staff, learners, parents, and the wider community gives,” commented headteacher Amanda Lawrence.

“At Llanychllwydog School, we believe that language is the key to preserving and celebrating our cultural heritage and we’re immensely proud of our learners for embracing the Welsh language and immersing themselves in its rich history.”

Llanychllwydog is one of the smallest schools in Pembrokeshire with just 21.5 children currently on its role.

In addition to its work within the classroom, its ‘Criw Cymraeg’ [Welsh Crew] creates opportunities for learners in the area to join them in school on celebration days enabling them to practice and immerse themselves in the Welsh language in a supportive and inclusive environment.

The award has been warmly welcomed by Pembrokeshire County Council’s language development department.

“Llanychllwydog School's commitment to developing Welsh within its community is a testament to its vision of ensuring that the language remains relevant for generations to come,” commented language development officer, Catrin Phillips.

“It was a great pleasure to award the school because of its unwavering dedication to upholding the cultural values of the area and nurturing a generation of linguistically proficient and culturally aware individuals.”

It has also been warmly embraced by county councillor cabinet member Guy Woodham, who is himself a Welsh learner.

“I am delighted to hear that the great efforts and hard work of the learners and staff at Ysgol Llanychllwydog have been recognised in this fantastic way,” he said.

“As a Welsh learner myself, I know the importance of using and immersing yourself in the Welsh language and making sure it is fun for learners and everyone involved. Diolch yn fawr pawb!”