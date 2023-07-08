But The Country Living Group has recently introduced one that must surely rank up there with the mightiest.

Built in 1803 by local mine owner John Colby, the magnificent Colby Lodge bears testimony to some strong Nash influences as it sits in its iconic woodland setting in the heart of the 900-acre Colby Woodland Garden estate in Amroth, which is owned and managed by the National Trust.

The Grade II Listed manor house offers five lavish bedrooms and four reception rooms which are spread over three floors. Colby Llodge also benefits from a self-contained two-bedroom annexe.

The property is entered from a gravelled parking area that leads into the main hallway that connects all the principal ground floor rooms. It is here that you'll find the grand, sweeping staircase that connects the three floors of the home.

The magnificent sweeping staircase (Image: Behind The Lens Media)

Dining room One of the centrepieces of this remarkable property is undoubtedly the stunning dining room in the centre of the ground floor.

The dining room (Image: Behind The Lens Media)

The signature Nash design features of the columns, curved doors, and the symmetry that is found in the space is truly impressive and creates a space that would be perfect for the grandest of occasions. A beautiful fireplace is set in the far wall with a large picture window looking out over the gardens. There is a connecting door in the far wall that leads directly into the library.

The sumptuous drawing room (Image: Behind The Lens Media)

The kitchen was remodelled by the current owners to create a space that works in harmony with the history and character of the property while creating an informal family space in this grand property. The room centres around a granite topped island which offers space for dining and food preparation.

There is also a large range of oak doored kitchen base units, including integrated dishwasher, as well as a spacious crockery cupboard along with a good-sized walk in pantry.

The master bedroom sits at the centre of the building with a picture window enjoying far reaching views down the valley. The left hand wall of the room is lined with built-in wardrobes with ample space for any freestanding furniture an owner requires.

The master bedroom (Image: Behind The Lens Media)

A dressing room and walk-in wardrobe are found off the master bedroom and in turn they open into the generously proportioned ensuite bathroom. Offering twin hand basins, a large shower cubicle, original soaking bathtub, and lavatory. A window looks out to the front of the property.

One of the magnificent Colby bathrooms (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

The extensive grounds of Colby Lodge are made up of four gardens and some exceptional care and attention has been given to the planning and maintenance of these tranquil and inspiring grounds.

One of Colby's beautiful garden retreats (Image: Behind The Lens Media)

There are numerous rare and specialist plants and trees dotted throughout the generous gardens with ancient oak, metasequoia, rhododendron, azalea, camellia, and numerous rare linden/lime trees. The gardens provide a beautiful and magical display of awesome colour throughout the seasons.

Colby Lodge is currently being offered on the market with a guide price of £1,250,000.