This week the incredible work that the VC Gallery carries out was recognised in the Welsh Veterans Awards in Cardiff, when it received two major accolades - the prestigious gold Health and Wellbeing Award and the Volunter of the Year Award, for trustee Mark Shuttleworth.

Ann Shuttleworth receives the Health and Wellbeing Award on behalf of the VC Gallery (Image: VC Gallery)

“We’re absolutely over the moon,” commented VC Gallery founder Barrie John.

“Our aim is to help other victims, both veterans and the wider community, and this is shown so well by our trustee Mark Shuttleworth.

"He's such a great guy who does so much for others but never asks for anything in return.”

A Pembrokeshire man through and through having been brought up in Roche and being a past pupil of Camrose South Primary School and St David’s Secondary School, Mark served in the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers until 1978. He then went into partnership to set up a building company which he continued to run for the next 30 years.

Following his retirement, Mark met Barrie John and began finding out about the role that the VC Gallery was starting to play in Pembrokeshire.

“And I’ve been with them ever since,” he says.

“The work it’s doing and the way it’s helping so many people from all walks of life, not just veterans, is incredible.”

Many people get referred to the VC Gallery via their GP or health practitioner.

“Since the pandemic, many people are finding it very difficult to integrate back into society.

“As a result, more and more people are turning to the VC Gallery for support in so many diferent ways.

"Our centre down in Pennar is positively buzzing and the way in which people are benefitting is incredible. We have walking clubs, photography groups, art classes and every Tuesday we have free meals for everyone who wishes to turn up.”

Mark is also a case worker with SSAFA.

The VC Gallery was founded by Neyland’s Barry John following his 24 years' service in the Army with posts to Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia, Jamaica, USA, Northern Ireland, and Kosovo followed.

With his strong artistic background and his involvement in mental health work, he realised the need in the community for his expertise and experiences as subsequently set up the VC Gallery.

Today the charity works with veterans, older people, children, and anyone who feels they need support.