Those ‘Summer Nights’ are wella wella wella on their way to the north Pembrokeshire farm thanks to the Sunset Cinema who will be heading over Ganllefaes Ganol on Saturday, August 12, for the outdoor screening of the classic movie musical, ‘Grease!’

The gates will open from 7pm and the film will be screened as soon as the light levels will allow. And regardless of the rainfall, the show will go on. The only weather condition that could hamper the performance is extremely high and dangerous winds.

Cocktails and refreshments will also be served throughout the evening.

Tickets are now on sale for £13 in advance or £15 on the door with online sales being disabled at 5pm on the day of the showing.

There will also be an entry charge of £7 per car and £15 for minibuses.

The Pembrokeshire Sunflower Farm displays well over a million radiant blooms in seven acres of north Pembrokeshire countryside after farmer Huw Thomas decided to try out some new crops during the covid lockdown.

And instead of planting the traditional arable crops, he opted for the for seven acres of sunflowers as well as a stunning wildflower meadow.

Other Sunset Cinema screenings to look out for in Pembrokeshire this summer include:

Top Gun at the Milford Haven Port Authority Mackerel stage on Friday, July 28; Bohemian Rhapsody at Pembroke Dock Quins RFC on August 4 and Stackpole Walled Gardens on August 22; Big Fish at Deslake Farm Campside on August 10; Top Gun Maverick at Hook Sports Club on August 11; Elvis (2022) at Twr y Felin, on August 16; The Greatest Showman at Slebech Country Park on august 17; The Little Mermaid, Milford Haven Mackerel Stage, on August 18; Paddington 2 (August 19) and Jurassic World: Dominion (7pm), both at Scolton Manor Park; Matilda the Musical (August 31) and Les Miserable (September 1), both at Pembroke Castle, and Indiana Jones 5 at Victoria Hall, Roch, September 2.