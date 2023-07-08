Starting on July 26, and running until September 1 most activities are suitable for children aged 3+ and cost just £4 each.

The activities to look out for include:

• Wednesday mornings at 11:30am - a ‘Mini-beast Safari’ to two different habitats when children can discover what lurks beneath the leaf litter then use a sweep net to find creatures that inhabit the meadows.

• Wednesdays between 1:30-3:30pm - ‘Crafty Afternoons’ sessions- Come and paint a planter, wind chime, ladybird house or wooden animal to take home.

• Thursday mornings at 11:30am - learn how to make a strong, stable hideout in the shelter building session. (Age 6+)

• Thursdays between 1:30-3:30pm - get creative with clay modelling sessions; make your favourite woodland creature using air-drying clay and natural materials.

• Friday mornings at 11:30am - ‘Fresh Air Fun’ sessions; each week it will be different depending on the weather and other factors but could include guided nature walks, bird watching, plant safari but always learning about the wildlife here and completing hands-on activities along the way.

• Fridays between 1:30-3:30pm – craft sessions to paint a slate as a lovely memento of your visit.

On August Bank Holiday Monday, August 28, the Castle Archers of Newcastle Emlyn will be running a special archery day between 10am and 3.30pm. The cost is only £2 for three arrows and is suitable for ages four to adult.

The Café and gift shop will also be open every day from 10am-4pm, with meals served between 10am-2:30pm.

All proceeds from the events, shop, café and car park help fund the Welsh Wildlife Centre's conservation efforts.

Dogs are welcome on the nature reserve and on outdoor events providing that they are kept on a lead. Unfortunately, only assistance dogs are permitted in the visitor centre building including the café.

Due to limited availability, people are being advised to book all events in advance either over the phone (01239 621600) or in person Wednesdays to Sundays 10am-4pm. Alternatively, email g.taylor@welshwildlife.org