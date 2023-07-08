Situated on the busy Milford Haven Waterway, it covers a large and exceptionally busy shipping area at the sout-west tip of Wales, which generates a high amount of both commercial and leisure traffic.

As a result, the station is working to an exceptionally high demand. Since May 31, 2023, the Angle lifeboat has responded to new fewer than 20 shouts.

But what most people don’t realise is that for over a decade, Angle lifeboat has been manned by the Angle and Milford crew.

Now, in a bid to cope with their increasing demands, they are actively looking for new volunteers to help man the lifeboat on the Milford side.

“If anyone can spare some time, typically in the working day, we urge them to come forward and help ensure that the Mark Mason Tamar class lifeboat will be kept active 24-hours a day,” commented Angle lifeboat crew member Darrel Walters.

"This year the RNLI will be celebrating its 200th year of saving lives at sea so this is the ideal opportunity to people to be a part of that incredible heritage and help out in such a crucial way.”

If anyone would like to find out more about what the role entails or would like to volunteer their services, they should contact Darrel by emailing him at darrel_walters@rnli.org.uk