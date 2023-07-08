Nabbing the Number One this week for Petrol Standard Unleaded E10 is Victoria Garage in North Road, Milford Haven (136.7p), closely followed by Tesco, Milford Haven (136.9), Tesco.

In third place was Robeston Wathen, Kiln Park, Tenby Tesco, Pembroke Dock and Green Garage Pembroke (all on 137.9p). No. 4 - 138.9p, East Gate, Narberth, Crymych , Begelly/Kilgetty; No. 5 - 139.9p, FiveWays, Tenby, Murco, Maenclochog, Tesco, Haverfordwest, Eglwyswrw ; No. 6 - 140.7p, Asda, Pembroke Dock ; No. 7 - 140.9p, Pentlepoir Services, Johnston; No. 8 - 141.9p, Lamphey, Glandy Cross, Efailwen, Pelcomb , Dinas Cross,Morrisons, Haverfordwest ,Letterston,Square and Compass; No. 9 - 142.9p, Gernant Garage, Maenclochog, Pentlepoir, The Old Pump; No. 10 - 143.9p, Llanteg, Llandewi Velfrey

Top Ten Standard Diesel B7 No. 1 - 133.9p,East Gate, Narberth; No. 2 - 135.9p, Kiln Park, Tenby, Eglwyswrw: No. 3 - 136.9p, Crymych; No. 4 - 137.9p, Robeston Wathen; No. 5 - 138.7p, Victoria Station, North Road, Milford ; No. 6 - 138.9p, Tesco, Pembroke Dock, Begelly/Kilgetty, Green Garage, Pembroke ; No. 7 - 139.7p, Asda, Pembroke Dock ; No. 8 - 139.9p, Glandy Cross, Efailwen, Gernant Garage, Maenclochog, Pentlepoir, The Old Pump; No. 9 - 140.9p, Pentlepoir Services, FiveWays, Tenby, Murco, Maenclochog; No. 10 - 141.9p, Letterston, Square and Compass, Lamphey, Llandewi Velfrey, Pelcomb, Dinas Cross, Tesco, Haverfordwest.

The prices were published by John Durham on the Facebook page Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch.