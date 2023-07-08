As the skies cleared over Neyland, the people turned out with gusto once again in 2023 to do their town proud with the 101st Neyland Carnival.

All the participants gathered outside the Rose and Willow pub on the Honeyborough Green at 1pm where the judging of the floats took place.

And then, after being declared officially opened by County Councillor Simon Hancock, the procession made its way along Kensington Road, and down the High Street, through Riverside Avenue and along the promenade before making its way back along the Brunel Quay and across to the Neyland Community Hub.

The King and Queen of Neyland (Image: Western Telegraph)