WATCH: A live video of the complete parade can be viewed on the Western Telegraph Facebook page
As the skies cleared over Neyland, the people turned out with gusto once again in 2023 to do their town proud with the 101st Neyland Carnival.
All the participants gathered outside the Rose and Willow pub on the Honeyborough Green at 1pm where the judging of the floats took place.
And then, after being declared officially opened by County Councillor Simon Hancock, the procession made its way along Kensington Road, and down the High Street, through Riverside Avenue and along the promenade before making its way back along the Brunel Quay and across to the Neyland Community Hub.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here