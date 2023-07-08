The inshore lifeboat was launched shortly after 4pm on Friday, July 7, following reports that a person appeared to be ‘stuck on the reef’ between Caldey and St Margaret’s Island, just off Tenby.

Despite the fact that the tide was flooding fast, the volunteer crew of the Kathleen Ann lifeboat set off to Caldey. Following a brief search of the area, they discovered somebody fishing off the rocks.

“When we made contact, the fisherman confirmed he was fine and in no need of assistance,” confirmed a Tenby lifeboat crew spokesperson.

The following day, Saturday, July 8, the Kathleen Ann was launched yet again at 3.20pm, following a report that a paddleboarder appeared to be struggling to make way against a strong offshore breeze off Coppet Hall.

As the lifeboat made its way to the scene, the volunteer crew was stood down when the RNLI lifeguards reported they had made contact with the paddleboarder, who needed no further assistance.

RNLI lifeboats have confirmed that they are currently responding to around 42 launches a day. The majority of these are naturally crucial races against time when the crews have to rescue and save people who have found themselves in extremely dangerous situations.

Callouts are generally increasing substantially, with recent RNLI figures reporting a 30 per cent increase throughout the summer season. Shouts are usually confined to what the RNLI describes as ‘quiet spots’.

Last year, the RNLI confirmed that there had been 22 deaths in Wales from accidental drowning across inland and coastal locations. Welsh drowning statistics showed that four people under 20 died in accidental drownings in 2022, which was the highest number since comparable data became available in 2015.

Last year was also the first time that accidental drowning deaths in males aged between 10 and 19 were higher than any other age range in the data set from the National Water Safety Forum’s Water Incident Database (WAID).

Sadly, over a third of people in the UK don’t know what to do if they get into difficulty in the water, despite the fact that they choose to venture out on paddle boards or engage in other forms of water sports.

If you spot someone in trouble in the water, call 999. Alternatively, if you are at sea or on the beach, ask for the coastguard, or if inland ask for the Fire and Rescue Service.