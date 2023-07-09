She received a call last night from the backup boat, Masterpiece Charters, to confirm that she would be entering the water in Dover at 2.30am this morning (Sunday, July 9), to begin her 21-mile crossing. Makala hopes to complete it in 15 hours.

The boat is carrying two pilots, two crew members who will give her food and drink at 30-minute intervals, and a Channel Swimming Association representative to ensure she does not break any rules.

“My emotions are crazy at the moment,” she said half an hour before her swim began. “I just want to say sorry to everyone who is stressed right now, because [Sunday] is going be a long day for you.”

Makala is positive that despite the massive challenges that face her throughout the day, she will complete her crossing.

“Whenever I do anything, I never worry about cut-off times or finishing because sometimes that’s out of your control.

"But equally I never start anything thinking I’m not going to finish. I know I will be the best I can possibly be on the day, with all the ups and downs that are part of it.

“When you set yourself a challenge, the lead up to it is never easy. But I’m going into this knowing I’ve done what I can with the time and resources that I've had."

Makala is using the swim to raise money for the Bluetit Chill Swimmers, who introduced her to the magic of cold water swimming in October 2019 and also the Paul Sartori Foundation.

“And I could never have imagined on that first swim in Broad Haven how much my life was going to change - and when I say change I don't mean 'by a little’,” she said.

“The first time I got in the water, I was so scared and so focussed on what was happening, I thought of nothing else. And my head completely cleared.

"Yes, you get a shock when you go in, but this was totally different and I just felt that instant connection.

“This has been a real team effort from having the most amazing swim buddies on and in the water. I will never be able to thank them enough.”

Makala has set herself the target of raising £6,300 which is the cost of training 21 Bluetit volunteers.

“Harry, the pilot of Masterpiece, has told me not to worry about anything, because that’s for him to do," she added.

"The only thing Ive got to do is swim, and this feels so good as this is what I’m thinking forward to. No thinking about work, what to cook, have I got time to do A, B or C?

“I know this isn’t going to be easy, and what I don’t know is precisely how hard it’s going to be which is just as well, because if I knew, I probably wouldn’t do it!

“Yes, I’m slightly terrified of what’s to come, but I will give it everything, until my bits hit the sand in France.”