Mohammed Kherzy stopped the vehicle but when he began speaking to the officers, they reached the opinion that he was under the influence of what Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers described as ‘either drink or drugs’.

“Witnesses had reported to police seeing the blue BMW driving erratically along Perrots Road,” she told Haverfordwest magisrates earlier this week.

“It was swerving and breaking without any apparent reason.”

Ms Rivers said that a roadside breath test proved positive, and gave a reading of 93mcg. The specified legal limit is 35.

Kherzy, 27, of Picton Place, Haverfordwest, was taken to the police custody suite where he was asked to provide further intoximeter tests.

But according to Ms Rivers, he failed to provide the tests and was unable to give officers any reasons for failing to do so.

According to his solicitor, Mr Michael Kelleher, this was because 'he had a bad cough and a cold’.

“When you’re in that mode, you panic,” he said.

“Everything is difficult. My client had a bad cough and cold at the time and his ability to carry out the intoximeter tests was affected by that.”

Kherzy pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to provide a specimen for analysis when requested to do so by police officers.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and was fined £250. He must also pay a £100 court surcharge and £85 costs.

