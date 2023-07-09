Thomas John was stopped by police officers on January 25 as he drove his Ford Fiesta along the A4076 through Johnston. Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers informed officers that the reason for him being stopped was in order for officers to carry out a routine stop check.

However a drugs wipe proved positive and John, 27, of Ty Grug, Puncheston, was taken into a police custody suite where he gave further blood samples for testing.

These confirmed he had 38mcg of cocaine in his blood. The specified legal limit is 10.

The blood tests also showed he had 248mcg of the cocaine metabolite, benzoylecgonine, in his system. The specified legal limit is 50.

John, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to driving above the specified limit for cocaine and a second charge of driving above the specified limit for benzoylecgonine.

He was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“There are no aggravating features, he’s a hard-working young man, a full-time builder, and he recognised that this was a very stupid thing for him to do,” he said.

“He’s very sorry for what he’s done and it’s something that’s completely out of character.”

Thomas John was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £320 and ordered to pay a £128 court surcharge and £85 costs.

