The team will be heading to Sacramento, California with a sea of red jerseys and those iconic Welsh bucket hats to compete at the Homeless World Cup.

The Sacramento 2023 event will be the 18th edition of the Homeless World Cup tournament and will be delivered by the Homeless World Cup Foundation in coordination with California State University, Sacramento and the Homeless World Cup’s US partner – Street Soccer USA.

The Street Football Wales team (Image: Street Football Wales)

Jo’s appointment comes as a result of her success in the weekly 0ver-16s street football sessions that she holds in Haverfordwest. And their popularity means that they are currently the best attended sessions in the whole of Wales.

“Going to California with the team is an opportunity that I’m so extremely proud of,” Jo Price told the Western Telegraph.

“My main aim is to ensure that I inspire young people, maximise their potential and embrace all the opportunities they’re being presented with. And hopefully this will also raise awareness of the aspirations of the young people in Pembrokeshire, which is something I’m very passionate about.”

Hand-in-hand with her street football coaching, Jo offers multi-sports sessions to young people through her work as a volunteer at the Hive in Haverfordwest, where she offers football, cricket, boxing, basketball, skating, dodgeball and volleyball.

Following a degree at the University of Wales Trinity St David, Jo is now a senior youth worker for Pembrokeshire’s Youth Support Team which focuses on supporting young people who are at risk of, or who are experiencing, homelessness.

“I’ve been passionate about changing people’s lives from a very young age, so being engaged in the community and providing opportunities for people and young people to enhance their quality of life is an area I believed I could make an impact in.”

When Jo returns from California, she looks forward to continuing her work with young people to inspire them, be a good role model and encourage them to set goals and work as hard as they possibly can to achieve them.