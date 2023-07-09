Depp, who is currently in Wales performing with his American super group 'Hollywood Vampires’, has been a huge Dylan Thomas fan ever since he was a boy when his brother bought him a copy of ‘Portrait of the Artist as a Young Dog’.

As a result, Dylan Thomas’ writing has been a significant inspiration to Depp throughout his career.

“The visit had an obvious and a profound affect on Johnny,” said Sarah Haden of the Dylan Thomas Birthplace.

“In his words he was 'dumbfounded' to be able to walk in Dylan's footsteps and see where it all began. He was warm and generous with his enthusiasm for the birthplace and also for Dylan.”

The Dylan Thomas Birthplace is a 'living museum' and celebrates the life and works of acclaimed Swansea poet and writer Dylan Thomas.

Located at 5 Cwmdonkin Drive, where Dylan was born in 1914, the Dylan Thomas Birthplace receives no public funding and is run as a 'labour of love' by Geoff and his family and a small team of volunteers.

But desite his strong connections with Cwmdonkin, when Dylan was just 19, he arrived in Laugharne with his friend and fellow poet Glyn Jones. He quickly became fascinated by the place and four years later, in the spring of 1938, he moved there with his wife Caitlin.

They continued to live in the Boathouse, which had been purchased for Dylan by a friend, Margaret Taylor for £3,000, along with their three children until his death in 1953.

Most of his work, including Under Milk Wood, was written from his writing shed alongside the Boathouse.

Dylan Thomas is buried in St Martin’s Church which is on the outskirts of the town.

Johnny Depp and the Hollywood Vampires played at Swansea Arena on Friday, July 7. The other band members are rocker Alice Copper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and guitarist Tommy Henriksen.

Their tradition is to play a riotous tribute to the great lost heroes of music and their own original material, released on their studio album Rise.