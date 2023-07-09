The 175-acre site is home to between 170 and 200 deer at any one time.

And as from this Monday, July 10, visitors will be allowed access to the site to view the magnificent animals.

Three types of deer can be seen at Great Wedlock - the Red Deer, the White Red Deer and the Fallow Deer.

The reds, which are the unmistakable icon of the Scottish Highlands, are the largest of the three, with the stags sporting massive antlers. They are a native species to the UK and are often seen running wild through forestry and woodland.

The white reds, however are much rarer with only a handful of sightings in the wild reported over the last few decades. Their white colour is caused by a unique condition that has resulted in their hair and skin losing its natural colour. Now, thanks to Great Wedlock Farm, their presence can be enjoyed in Wales for the first time.

Fallow Deer are variable in colour, but are mostly pale gingery-brown, with white spots on the back. They have a characteristic black and white tail and a white rump patch outlined in black. They were introduced to the UK by the Normans in the 17th century.

The deer can be spotted on 150 acres of grassland, gorseland and woodland with a further 26 acres kept back as a nature reserve around the river Ritec.

A two-mile walk runs around the perimeter of the deer park which offers some amazing views across Pembrokeshire.

The park was given the green light by Pembrokeshire’s planning committee in 2022.

Its application included farm diversification, allowing members of the public to visit the site.

It also involved the conversion of two former agricultural barns that are being used for education purposes and events. A former garage has been turned into a veterinary building that caters for wildlife, large animals and marine animals, including seals, which often have to travel to sites in England if found injured on the Pembrokeshire coast.

The park is completely powered by green energy generated from solar panels which are believed to generate around 65kW of solar power used for lighting, heating and anything else that visitors can see on the park.

This includes the fleet of electric safari buggies which, being electric, are completely emission free.

The park opens on Monday, July 10, and will subsequently be open daily between 10am and 4pm.

Because the number of visitors allowed on site is regulated, people are advised to book in online. Details can be found on the Great Wedlock Farm and Deer Park website.