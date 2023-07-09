These are the words of Angela and Alex Frayling-James, founders of Pembrokeshire’s Sweet Home Alpacas, after discovering they have been awarded the high prestigious TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

The award is only given to top-rated hospitality businesses that include hotels, restaurants and, in Sweet Home Alpacas' case, visitor attractions.

“This is the direct result of the consistently excellent five-star reviews that we’ve been receiving from our highly valued customers,” commented Angela, who runs the popular alpaca venture with her husband Alex at their farm in Roch, near Newgale.

“And as a small business, we truly appreciate each and every review that has been given to us, and we feel so honoured to have received this recognition. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, buy also to the exceptional experiences we’re able to provide to our customers.

“And we couldn’t have achieved any of this without them.

"Thank you, everyone, so much, for helping us showcase our business to the world.”

Alex and Angela both grew up in Carmarthenshire and fell in love as kids.

“We then went our separate ways and didn’t see each other for a decade but we eventually reconnected, got married four years later and then we decided to embark on this crazy journey together,” laughs Angela.

“One day, we sat talking about what we wanted from life, and while there may have been a tiny bit of wine involved, we decided that we wanted to escape life in the city and return to our countryside roots. For some reason, alpacas came up in the discussion and here we are, running an alpaca farm.

“But being outdoors and living an eco-friendly friendly lifestyle has always been important to us, and Sweet Home Alpacas is giving us the chance to do both.”

Visitors to the farm are given the chance to sign up for an alpaca walk where they can meet the alpaca family in the flesh. They will then get to know the mums (dams) and their babies (crias) as they walk them through the 22-acres of farmland.

“Alpacas are inquisitive, good-natured beasts that are sure to make you laugh. And just like humans, they all have their own special personalities,” said Angela.

Visitors will also have a chance to learn about the history of alpacas, their daily routines, and some fun facts about the animals.

The Sweet Home Alpacas have also been asked to star in the occasional wedding.