Now, thanks to Sun Bingo, a ‘Coastal Walk Hotspot’ index has been created which is designed around beginners or people who love a casual stroll but who don't feel confident in tackling the more arduous routes.

And their findings place Pembrokeshire firmly in the hotspot, with no fewer than six Pembrokeshire walks making it to the UK top ten.

Taking fifth place overall, and coming out at the top Pembrokeshire coastal walk for beginners, is the Freshwater West wildlife walk which is perfect for those looking for a leisurely stroll.

Sun Bingo has based its findings on the length of the walk, the terrain, its elevation, and the length of time it would take to walk. And the Freshwater West stroll will take Brits an average of 30 minutes to complete and scores 78.65 out of 100. With an easy terrain and elevation score this makes for a great walk for all.

Lydstep cliffs and caverns walk is the second best Pembrokeshire coastal walk for beginners, coming in at sixth overall with a score of 78.51 out of 100. This walk is among the three shortest, and was reviewed at 40 minutes across a 1.61 Km route.

In 18th place, but third for Pembrokeshire, is the Garn Fawr viewpoint walk scoring 68.54 out of 100. Boasting an easy terrain, suitable for dogs while taking in views of the North Pembrokeshire coast line, taking on average 30 minutes across a 1.61 Km route.

The other Pembrokeshire walks to feature in the top 100 are St Davids Head coastal walk (36th), the Porthgain to Aberteifi coastal walk (38th) and the Southwood Estate coast to coast walk (41st).