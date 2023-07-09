Ross Hardy claimed 4 wickets for 15 and Tom Pritchard took 3 for 25 as Carew finished on 138 for 8, despite contributions from Gareth Lewis 30no and Sam Harts 27no.

In reply, Nic Koomen posted 44, and Bellerby sealed the win with a big six to move clear at the top of the table.

Phil Williams (83) as Cresselly (279-6) beat Herbrandston (130) lost by 149 runs, whilst Toby Hayman made 67 as Burton (209) beat Lawrenny (116) by 93 runs.

Llangwm (128) lost to Saundersfoot (281-7) by 153 runs, with Simon Stanford (54) top scoring, and Jonathan Pawlett made 88 not out as St Ishmaels (216-8) beat Narberth (214-9) by 2 wkts.

Nick Koomen adds another six runs to bring his score to 44 runs (Image: Susan McKehon)

Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire League results: 8 July:

DIVISION ONE

Carew (138-8) lost to Neyland (142-1) by 9 wkts

Carew; Iori Hicks 1-36, Gareth Lewis 30no, Sam Harts 27no, Nick Davies 24, Rhys Davies 23. Neyland; Nic Koomen 44, Patrick Bellerby 83no, Ross Hardy 4-15, Tom Pritchard 3-25.

Herbrandston (130) lost to Cresselly (279-6) by 149 runs

Herbrandston; Kristan Bennett 22 & 1-40, Harry Nicholas 21 & 2-57, Robert Hood 18, Dean John 2-45. Cresselly; Phil Williams 83, Iwan Izzard 59, Charlie Arthur 65 & 2-41, Dan James 37 & 2-28, Tom Arthur 1-22. Christian Phillips 4-15.

Lawrenny (116) lost to Burton (209) by 93 runs

Lawrenny; Rob Williams 3-27, Harry Thomas 3-35, Steve Lewis 2-36, Kyle Marsh 29, Finley Lewis 25, Will Allen 19. Burton; Toby Hayman 67, Jonathan Venables 51, Luke Hayman 39, Morgan Scale 20no & 4-18, Jon Scale 4-26, Jack Davies 2-17.

Llangwm (128) lost to Saundersfoot (281-7) by 153 runs

Llangwm; Neil Griffiths 33, Noah Davies 23 & 1-31, Luke Brock 38, Ollie Davies 3-54, Matthew Kiff 1-46. Saundersfoot; Simon Stanford 54, Jon Mansbridge 37, Danny Brace 44, Jack Franklin 4-41, Tom Mansbridge 3-3, Tudor Hurle 2-25.

St Ishmaels (216-8) beat Narberth (214-9) by 2 wkts

St Ishmaels; Jonathan Pawlett 3-27 & 88no, Andrew Pawlett 2-12, Karl Rhead 32, Chris Fitzpatrick 22, Andrew Williams 2-43. Narberth; Lewis Hough 21, Ben Quartermaine 63, Rhodri Dyer 31, David Johns 24, Ben Hughes 3-58, Matthew Johns 2-19, Loui Davies 2-46.

DIVISION TWO

Cresselly II (252) lost to Johnston (336-4) by 84 runs

Cresselly II; Tyler James 3-49 & 26, Ollie Rowlands 1-17, Nick Cope 141, Damien Arthur 24. Johnston; Lee Summons 140, Lewis Boswell 145no, Liam James 4-48, Keegan Codd 2-59.

Hook (228-8) lost to Haverfordwest (231-7) by 3 wkts

Hook; Jacob Lay 118no, Jack Phillips 44 & 1-11, Dafydd Bowen 19, Lewis Miller 19 & 2-37, Callum James 2-26. Haverfordwest; Adam James 3-27 & 146no, Will Phillips 3-67, Ashley James 1-13, Ben Field 19, Chris Phillips 17.

Llanrhian (31-1) beat Kilgetty (30) by 9 wkts

Llanrhian; Anthony Couzins 6-21, Jack Jones 4-9, Russell Watkins 21. Kilgetty; Taine Brace 8, Ollie Tucker 1-18.

Llechryd (134) lost to Carew II (210-6) by 76 runs

Llechryd; James Heneker 4-30, Josh Ward 43, John Curran 43 & 1-38, Johnnie Lewis 20. Carew II; Nic Scourfield 54, Ethan Hall 40 & 3-36, Luke Hicks 53no, Simon Wood 25, George Waters 3-31, Mark White 2-30.

Whitland (241-9) beat Pembroke Dock (112) by 129 runs

Whitland; Kevin Pearce 72, Scott Newton 58, Jonathan Thomas 35, Glopal Ramasamy 28 & 2-31, Geraint Phillips 3-15, Cian Rees 2-18. Pembroke Dock; Scott Griffiths 32 & 2-52, Tom Grimwood 19, Rhys Daley 18, Bowyn Clark 3-21.