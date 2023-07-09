Jack Harries (62), Gareth Long (70), Ceri Brace (102) and Billy Wood (41no) saw them post a big total of 325-4, and Hook were all out for 75, with Sam Davies claiming 4-8.

DIVISION THREE

Burton II (61) lost to St Ishmaels II (91-9) by 30 runs

Burton II; Matthew Davies 3-13, James Scale 3-12, Joe John 2-3, Jack Evans 14. St Ishmaels II; Darren Hawkins 23, Stuart Carpenter 18 & 3-17, Ieuan Hawkins 17 & 2-10, Lenny Rees 2-11, Richard Harries 2-15.

Haverfordwest II (117-7) beat Llechryd II (116-8) by 3 wkts

Haverfordwest II; Nigel Morgan 3-14, Matthew Vaughan 3-19, Ashoka Senavirathna 2-8, Andy Ward 15, Peter Socksby 22no. Llechryd II; Neil Croucher 26 & 1-17, Duncan Blackburn 17no, Ifan Wyn Jones 14 & 2-19, Richard Davies 2-18.

Laugharne (94) lost to Stackpole (95-2) by 8 wkts

Laugharne; Callum Collins-Davies 27. Stackpole; Josh Davies 37, Iwan McDonald 2-10, Simon Bevan 2-16, Paul Oeppen 3-8, Richard MacKay 38no.

Narberth II (87-2) beat Lamphey (86) by 8 wkts

Narberth II; Andrew Williams 34no, Dan Hughes 31no, Harry Phillips 14, Llew Jones 4-31, Richard Howell 3-20, Mike Reekie 3-8. Lamphey; David Blackwell 34, Rob Mathias 18, Grant Cole 13 & 1-11, Andy Tait 1-16.

Pembroke (325-4) beat Hook II (75) by 250 runs

Pembroke; Jack Harries 62, Gareth Long 70, Ceri Brace 102 & 2-8, Billy Wood 41no & 1-28, Sam Davies 4-8, Jonathan Rogers 3-22. Hook II; Rhys Phelps 1-31 & 33, Brennan Martin 1-48, Oscar Willington 1-53.

DIVISION FOUR

Carew III (81-0) beat Llanrhian II (78) by 10 wkts

Carew III; Jacob Knox 3-19, Logan Hall 2-17 & 43no, Carter Heywood 2-8, Ashley Lewis 2-2, Jac Scourfield 27no. Llanrhian II; Rick Walton 24, R V Jones 21.

Crymych (190) beat Llangwm II (150) by 40 runs

Crymych; Rhodri Thomas 70, Luke Freebury 49 & 3-20, Richard Thorne 47no, Sam Phillips 1-6, Tabi Mair 1-16. Llangwm II; Tom Carrington 37, Tom Rees 23.

Fishguard (257-2) beat Lawrenny II (185) by 72 runs

Fishguard; Huw Evans 117no, Nigel Delaney 47 & 2-24, Kial Keane 41, Sam Kurtz 4-34, Matthew Delaney 2-40. Lawrenny II; Steve Campbell 51, Oscar Lewis 20, Rhys Eynon 44 & 1-44, Jon Beff 21, James Buckle 1-31.

Neyland II (156) beat Hundleton (131) by 25 runs

Neyland II; Stephen Murray 60, Sam Laugharne 46, George Evans 4-44, Leo Power 2-24. Hundleton; Craig Williamson 59no & 2-26, Steffan Williams 20 & 3-46, Stuart McNiffe 3-25.

Saundersfoot II (116-6) beat Haverfordwest III (41) by 75 runs

Saundersfoot II; Chris Parker 45, Chris Hawkes 28, Kevin Sykes 3-10, Ollie Cook 2-5, Dn Broomhall 3-5. Haverfordwest III; John Ryan 2-8, Dylan Lee 2-18.