Last Monday his vets confirmed that his chances of survival were extremely slim after he’d consumed poison whilst out walking with his owner the previous day.

Louis had lost so much blood from his rectum, his only chance of survival was a blood transfusion. However the vets knew that their chances of obtaining the correct blood type within his two-hour survival window were impossible.

“Louis' owner is a good friend of ours and when he rang and told us what had happened, our immediate thought was ‘What can we do to help?” said Angela Frayling-James.

“We know just how much Louis means to him, so when he said that Louis needed a blood transfusion we immediately asked whether our own dog, Flow, could give blood.”

Flow, who is a two-year-old Bernese Mountain dog crossed with a Welsh collie, is exceptionally fit as a result of her homelife on the Sweet Home Alpaca Farm in Roch, and weighs in at a healthy seven stone.

The beautiful Flow (Image: Angela Frayling-James)

“We took her down to the All Pets Vets Care in Milford Haven as quickly as we could, as we knew that Louis only had around two hours left.

"The vets then took a small sample of blood from her to make sure it was suitable and it turned out to be a perfect match. We were so incredibly lucky.”

And so Flow was sedated and a sufficient amount of blood was taken from her and subsequently transfused into little Louis.

“The vets were so incredibly amazing and by now had become emotionally involved with both dogs.

“And the transfusion was a huge success with the result that Louis was discharged a few days later.

“We’re just so incredibly proud of what she’s achieved, and we keep on calling her our hero. If it wasn’t for her, Louis wouldn’t be here today.”

And Angela’s pride has been echoed by Louis’ owner.

“We spent the whole week in the vets and there were a few times when we literally thought that he’d gone,” he said.

“But then Flow turned up and gave him the blood which means that our Louis is now back to his annoying little self again.

“But we’re so grateful to this beautiful girl and her amazing parents, for coming to help in Louis’ hour of need. Because he wouldn’t have made it without her blood donation.”

Now Angela is hoping that more dogs will come forward, courtesy of their owners, to give blood to help other canines in ther hour of need.

"We had no idea until this happened that dogs can give blood, just like humans. Now that Flow has given blood, she won't be able to do so again for another 12 months but we shall definitely be following this up in the future."

There are usually certain requirements that a donor dog must meet in order to give blood, but it is usually a very simple collection process.

Dog owners are advised to discuss the matter with their vets to find out more about how the transfusion system operates.