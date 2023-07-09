The Bluebirds travel to North Macedonia this week to take on KF Shkendija in the away leg on Thursday, 13 July, before playing the return leg at Cardiff City Stadium on July 20.

The 25-year-old centre-back has joined the Bluebirds on a two-year deal from Gżira United for an undisclosed fee, where he still had a year remaining on his contract.

Commenting on our latest signing, manager Tony Pennock said: “We’re extremely pleased to get this deal finalised. Luke has been a major target for some time.

"His experience will not only benefit us in Europe, but also for a tough Cymru Premier season ahead, and he will fit in with in perfectly to how we want to play as a team."

Tabone, who stands at 6ft 4in, has spent the last two seasons in Gzira, where he played a regular part in the team that secured European qualification in both 2022 and 2023.

The Maroons, who finished third in last season’s Maltese Premier League, had been a potential opponent for the Bluebirds, but will face Glentoran of Northern Ireland.

Ironically, Tabone has already been involved in a match at the Toše Proeski Arena – the venue for next Thursday’s UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round tie.

He was a member of the squad for Malta’s 2-1 defeat to North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifying back in March, and brings plenty of experienced top the Bluebirds' squad.

Tabone becomes their seventh signing of the summer window, joining Ifan Knott, Kai Whitmore, Tyrese Owen, Rio Dyer, Martell Taylor-Crossdale and Kayden Williams-Lowe.

The Bluebirds warmed up for this week's trip to North Macedonia with 2-0 defeat to a Swansea City XI in a friendly, with Josh Thomas and Joel Piroe scoring the goals.

"We've not had much of a break since the win at Newtown, but the lads are in good spirit, and so they should be," said manager Pennock ahead of the European trip.

"They worked extemely hard last year to get into the play-offs, and then to win them was exceptional, but we are not going there just to make the numbers up in Europe.

"We are going to give a good account of ourselves and that's what we've been training for, it will be a fantastic experience for the lads and all the staff who will be travelling."

Shkendija finished third in 2022/23, and are four-time champions of their nation’s top division, beating The New Saints in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers in 2018/19.

Last season they reached the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round, and Pennock, who has watched videos of their summer matches, expects a tough test.

The winners of the tie will go on to face either B36 Tórshavn of the Faroe Islands or Paide Linnameeskond of Estonia in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference.