Throughout her crossing, she had to compete constantly against turning tides, with the result that her passage through the Channel had to waiver considerably.

She left Dover at around 2.30am on Sunday, July 9, and by 6pm was within sight of land west of the fishing port of Wissant, which is 11 miles north of Boulogne.

Her family and friends had spent the day anxiously tracking her back-up boat, the Masterpiece Charters, and were able to follow her magnificent progress through the Channel. Many of them were waiting to greet her on the French shore.

Makala's position just after 5.30pm (Image: Kayleigh Worsley)

The boat was carrying two pilots, two crew members who provided Makala with food and drink every 30-minutes of her crossing, and a Channel Swimming Association representative who ensured that she did not break any rules.

Speaking prior to her departure in the early hours of Sunday morning Makala said she was confident that she would achieve her incredible challenge.

“Whenever I do anything, I never worry about cut-off times or finishing because sometimes that’s out of your control,” she said.

“But equally I never start anything thinking I’m not going to finish.”

Makala Jones (Image: Makala Jones)

Makala was using the swim to raise money for the Bluetit Chill Swimmers, who introduced her to the magic of cold water swimming in October 2019 and also the Paul Sartori Foundation.