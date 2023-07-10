The alarm had been raised by a fellow paddleboarder who had managed to abandon his board after getting into difficulties, and make it back to the shore at Mwnt.

When the crew arrived, they located the paddleboarder, together with his board, on the cliffs. Another solitary paddleboard was discovered a short distance away.

The paddleboarder was rescued from the cliffs together with both boards, and conveyed back to Mwnt beach where he was handed over fo the HM Coastguard Cardigan Rescue Team.

The boat crew were Simon Mansfield (Helm), Lisa Kenny, Gareth Owen, Steffan Pusey. Launch vehicle driver: Louise Francis. Duty launch authority: Bruce Harris. Shore crew: Paul Adams (Head Launcher), Lynn Adams, Rachel Jones, Ian Streeter, Mark Voss, Sarah Morgan and Sarah Jones.

Just before 2.30pm, with the Atlantic 85 still wet from its previous callout, Cardigan Lifeboat was paged again to respond tto multiple reports of an upturned vessel just off the Witches Cauldron, near Moylegrove.

The Albatross was re-launched to cover the four nautical miles to the location. When they arrived they located the vessel, which appeared to be a kayak, however further investigations suggested that it had been at sea for a considerable length of time as it was in poor condition.

The kayak was recovered into the lifeboat and a quick shoreline search was undertaken.

With no sign of a human casualty, the kayak was brought ashore and handed to the Moylegrove HM coastguard rescue team.

The Cardigan RNLI Lifeboat crew are pictured after the second shout. (Image: RNLI Cardigan Lifeboat)

The boat crew were: Simon Mansfield (Helm), Sarah Morgan, Leo Barber, Steffan Pusey. Launch vehicle driver: Stewart Towe. Duty launch authority: Bruce Harris. Shore crew: Paul Adams (Head Launcher), Lynn Adams, Rachel Jones, Ian Streeter, Mark Voss, Sarah Jones, Gareth Lumsdaine, Lewis O'Sullivan, Oliver James and Lisa Kenny.